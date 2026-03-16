Kawasaki ZX-6R superbike available at ₹3 lakh discount Auto Mar 16, 2026

Looking for a superbike deal? The Kawasaki ZX-6R just got a massive discount at a Mumbai dealership, dropping from ₹15.43 lakh to an effective ₹12.69 lakh.

That includes up to ₹2.74 lakh off plus free accessories worth ₹98,000, as a Mumbai dealer clears out stock before the arrival of newer batches at the showroom.