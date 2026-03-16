Kawasaki ZX-6R superbike available at ₹3 lakh discount
Looking for a superbike deal? The Kawasaki ZX-6R just got a massive discount at a Mumbai dealership, dropping from ₹15.43 lakh to an effective ₹12.69 lakh.
That includes up to ₹2.74 lakh off plus free accessories worth ₹98,000, as a Mumbai dealer clears out stock before the arrival of newer batches at the showroom.
Meanwhile, let's look at the bike's features
The ZX-6R packs a punch with its 636-cc inline-four engine (with peak power reported in the 122-129hp (122-129hp) range depending on measurement/ram-air conditions)
and comes loaded with features like a 6-speed gearbox, quickshifter, slipper clutch, 2-channel ABS, traction control, multiple riding modes, and a crisp TFT display.
It also gets an Öhlins steering damper as standard
It's got sharp looks and practical touches: a 17-liter fuel tank, a 198-kilogram curb weight, and an 830-millimeter seat height.
This deal also throws in premium add-ons like an Ohlins steering damper and R&G frame sliders for extra safety, making it even more tempting for anyone eyeing their first supersport bike.