Kawasaki's Kaleido reaches 9th version targeting autonomy by 2030
Auto
Kawasaki is stepping up its robotics game with Kaleido, a humanoid robot that has been in development since 2015 and is now on its ninth version.
The big goal? By 2030, Kaleido should be able to work on its own: no remote controls are needed.
First up, it will help out in factories and warehouses by patrolling and moving parts.
Kawasaki plans Kaleido Corleo disaster response
Kawasaki has a clear roadmap: after reaching full autonomy by 2030, it wants Kaleido to handle unpredictable environments by 2040 and take on even more complex tasks by 2050.
There are also plans to use both Kaleido and its robot horse Corleo for disaster response.
It is all part of Kawasaki's push to bring smart robots into real-world situations where they can actually make a difference.