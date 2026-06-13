Kawasaki's Ninja 300 returns to US with CARB-confirmed 2026 model

Beginner-friendly 296cc twin gains ABS, LED

The Ninja 300 still runs on its trusty 296cc twin engine, but now comes standard with ABS, LED lights, a floating windshield, and an assist-and-slipper clutch, making rides safer and smoother.

With its lightweight build and low seat height, it fills the gap for anyone wanting an affordable, simple sports bike without all the intimidating extras.

Perfect for those just getting started on two wheels.