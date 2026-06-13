Kawasaki's Ninja 300 returns to US with CARB-confirmed 2026 model
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Kawasaki's Ninja 300, a favorite for new riders, is making its US comeback after being discontinued in 2017.
The 2026 model was quietly confirmed by the California Air Resources Board and brings some fresh updates while keeping its beginner-friendly vibe.
Beginner-friendly 296cc twin gains ABS, LED
The Ninja 300 still runs on its trusty 296cc twin engine, but now comes standard with ABS, LED lights, a floating windshield, and an assist-and-slipper clutch, making rides safer and smoother.
With its lightweight build and low seat height, it fills the gap for anyone wanting an affordable, simple sports bike without all the intimidating extras.
Perfect for those just getting started on two wheels.