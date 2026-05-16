Kempegowda International Airport reaches 400 million passengers milestone since opening

KIA leads India in perishables exports

International flyers at KIA shot up by nearly 24%, while domestic numbers also rose to over 37 million.

The airport now handles up to 837 flights a day and once saw almost 140,000 travelers on a single day.

On top of that, KIA stayed India's top spot for exporting perishables (think flowers (60 million rose stems!), mangoes, and coriander) and connects Bengaluru to 38 destinations through 15 cargo airlines.