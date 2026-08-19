This retro-futuristic Japanese supercar is limited to just 8 units
What's the story
Ken Okuyama Cars has unveiled its latest creation, the Kode89. The supercar was revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during Monterey Car Week. It is a unique blend of modern and retro design elements, with a long body and wide stance but a clean look that relies on form rather than over-the-top aerodynamic features.
Performance
The car is powered by a mid-mounted V12 engine
The Kode89 measures 181.5-inch long, 78.6-inch wide, and stands just 44.8-inch tall.
It features an aluminum space frame chassis with a mid-mounted V12 engine.
The base model produces 540hp at 7,000rpm and torque of up to 570Nm from its 5.4-liter engine, while a more powerful flagship version is expected to deliver around 750hp from a larger local tuner-sourced unit.
Limited edition
Only 8 examples of the Kode89 will be made
Ken Okuyama Cars will only produce eight examples of the Kode89, making it more exclusive than many established supercars.
The first car was revealed at Pebble Beach, while two units scheduled for this year have already been sold.
Buyers will have a lot of freedom in customizing their cars, with Ken Okuyama Cars offering collaboration with a car concierge to personalize everything from a hardcore stripped-down version to an opulent one.
Designer's journey
Ken Okuyama has a history of creating stunning supercars
Ken Okuyama, the man behind this unique supercar, has a long history in the automotive industry.
He has worked with Pininfarina and helped design some of the world's most iconic sports cars, including the Ferrari Enzo.
After starting his own coachbuilding company in Japan, he went on to create models like Kode 0 and Kode 57 based on Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 599, respectively.
Market position
Kode89 is a breath of fresh air in supercar world
The Kode89 is a stark contrast to modern supercars with its naturally aspirated V12 engine, six-speed manual transmission, aluminum chassis, and carbon-fiber bodywork.
It has a surprisingly low curb weight but won't be seen regularly on the road as only eight units will be made.
Ken Okuyama isn't trying to compete with Ferrari or Lamborghini on volume but rather create something that major automakers find hard to replicate.