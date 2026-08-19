This retro-futuristic Japanese supercar is limited to just 8 units

Ken Okuyama Cars will only produce eight examples of the Kode89, making it more exclusive than many established supercars.

The first car was revealed at Pebble Beach, while two units scheduled for this year have already been sold.

Buyers will have a lot of freedom in customizing their cars, with Ken Okuyama Cars offering collaboration with a car concierge to personalize everything from a hardcore stripped-down version to an opulent one.