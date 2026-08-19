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Home / News / Auto News / This retro-futuristic Japanese supercar is limited to just 8 units
This retro-futuristic Japanese supercar is limited to just 8 units
It features an aluminum space frame chassis with a mid-mounted V12 engine

This retro-futuristic Japanese supercar is limited to just 8 units

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 19, 2026
01:09 pm
What's the story

Ken Okuyama Cars has unveiled its latest creation, the Kode89. The supercar was revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during Monterey Car Week. It is a unique blend of modern and retro design elements, with a long body and wide stance but a clean look that relies on form rather than over-the-top aerodynamic features.

Performance

The car is powered by a mid-mounted V12 engine

The Kode89 measures 181.5-inch long, 78.6-inch wide, and stands just 44.8-inch tall.

It features an aluminum space frame chassis with a mid-mounted V12 engine.

The base model produces 540hp at 7,000rpm and torque of up to 570Nm from its 5.4-liter engine, while a more powerful flagship version is expected to deliver around 750hp from a larger local tuner-sourced unit.

Limited edition

Only 8 examples of the Kode89 will be made

Ken Okuyama Cars will only produce eight examples of the Kode89, making it more exclusive than many established supercars.

The first car was revealed at Pebble Beach, while two units scheduled for this year have already been sold.

Buyers will have a lot of freedom in customizing their cars, with Ken Okuyama Cars offering collaboration with a car concierge to personalize everything from a hardcore stripped-down version to an opulent one.

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Designer's journey

Ken Okuyama has a history of creating stunning supercars

Ken Okuyama, the man behind this unique supercar, has a long history in the automotive industry.

He has worked with Pininfarina and helped design some of the world's most iconic sports cars, including the Ferrari Enzo.

After starting his own coachbuilding company in Japan, he went on to create models like Kode 0 and Kode 57 based on Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 599, respectively.

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Market position

Kode89 is a breath of fresh air in supercar world

The Kode89 is a stark contrast to modern supercars with its naturally aspirated V12 engine, six-speed manual transmission, aluminum chassis, and carbon-fiber bodywork.

It has a surprisingly low curb weight but won't be seen regularly on the road as only eight units will be made.

Ken Okuyama isn't trying to compete with Ferrari or Lamborghini on volume but rather create something that major automakers find hard to replicate.

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