Kia adds 3,000 BPCL chargers to its K-Charge network
Kia India is partnering with BPCL to integrate/add over 3,000 BPCL chargers to its K-Charge network, bumping the total charging points in the country to more than 15,000.
The deal was signed under a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU).
Seamless charging experience
K-Charge lets you find charging stations, get directions, and pay—all through the MyKia app or Kia website.
With BPCL's chargers at fuel stations across cities and highways being integrated into K-Charge, you won't have to juggle multiple apps or providers just to power up your EV.
Supporting Kia's growing EV lineup
This move supports Kia's growing electric lineup—including the made-in-India Carens Clavis EV—by making road trips and daily commutes less stressful.
As Atul Sood from Kia put it, this helps "plan journeys with greater assurance," so you can plan your journeys without worrying about where you'll charge next.