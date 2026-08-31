Kia brings 1st hybrid Sorento SUV to India September 4
Auto
Kia is bringing its first hybrid SUV, the Sorento, to India on September 4, 2026.
This new flagship will be available in both hybrid and diesel options, with local assembly at Kia's Anantapur plant.
If you're interested, prebookings are already open online and at dealerships.
Hybrid 1.6L AWD, 2.2L diesel, ₹40L
The Sorento packs six- or seven-seat layouts and premium touches like twin 12.3-inch displays, ventilated seats, a Bose sound system, and Level 2 ADAS.
The hybrid version gets a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine with all-wheel drive, while a 2.2-liter diesel is also offered for those who travel far.
Expected to start around ₹40 lakh, the Sorento will compete with big names like the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq as Kia aims to strengthen its spot in India's SUV scene.