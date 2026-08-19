Kia brings Sorento AWD with Live Gen AI to India
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Kia is bringing its big, three-row Sorento SUV to India for the first time on September 4, 2026.
The new Sorento stands out with all-wheel drive and a built-in AI assistant called Live Gen AI, making drives smoother and in-car controls easier.
Sorento expected with hybrid engines
This will be Kia's first gasoline or diesel SUV in India with all-wheel drive, so expect better grip in any weather.
The Sorento is expected to offer hybrid gasoline or diesel engines, plus roomy six- or seven-seat layouts, good news if you've got a crew.
Sitting above the Seltos, the Sorento is aimed at buyers who want more space, smarter tech, and premium vibes, with prices likely starting above ₹30 lakh.