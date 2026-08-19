Kia brings Sorento AWD with Live Gen AI to India

This will be Kia's first gasoline or diesel SUV in India with all-wheel drive, so expect better grip in any weather.

The Sorento is expected to offer hybrid gasoline or diesel engines, plus roomy six- or seven-seat layouts, good news if you've got a crew.

Sitting above the Seltos, the Sorento is aimed at buyers who want more space, smarter tech, and premium vibes, with prices likely starting above ₹30 lakh.