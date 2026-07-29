Kia confirms Sorento hybrid SUV India launch with Sorrento teaser
Kia has just confirmed its next big launch for India: the Sorento hybrid SUV.
The reveal came through a playful teaser featuring the Italian city of Sorrento, hinting at the model's name and global roots.
This move lines up with Kia's push to expand its hybrid and electric options in the country.
Spotted testing in India unofficial bookings
The Sorento has already been spotted testing on Indian roads, and some dealerships are reportedly taking early (unofficial) bookings for ₹20,000 to 50,000.
It'll be a premium three-row SUV sitting above the Seltos and Carens in Kia's lineup.
Expect modern touches like dual digital screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech, putting it right up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and Volkswagen Tayron when it launches.