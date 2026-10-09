Kia India expands assured buyback to include hybrids and EVs

Kia India just made its Assured Buyback Programme a lot more flexible. You can now get guaranteed buyback offers not only on petrol, diesel, and CNG cars, but also on hybrids and EVs.

If you pick an ICE model, you're promised up to 75% of the car's value back after three years; for electric vehicles, it's up to 70%.

The offer covers popular models like the Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis and Sorento.