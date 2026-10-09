Kia India expands assured buyback to include hybrids and EVs
Kia India just made its Assured Buyback Programme a lot more flexible. You can now get guaranteed buyback offers not only on petrol, diesel, and CNG cars, but also on hybrids and EVs.
If you pick an ICE model, you're promised up to 75% of the car's value back after three years; for electric vehicles, it's up to 70%.
The offer covers popular models like the Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis and Sorento.
Kia offers tenure and mileage options
You get to choose how long you want to keep your Kia: ICE cars have three- to five-year options; EVs are covered for three or four years.
There are flexible mileage plans too: 10,000, 15,000, or 20,000km per year (up to 100,000km total).
The program is available at authorized dealers and can be added when you buy your car, so if you like switching things up every few years or drive a lot for work or fun, this could make life easier.