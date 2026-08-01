Kia India posts 27.4% July sales growth, 192k units Jan-Jul

Kia's surge is thanks to favorites like the Seltos (averaging over 10,000 sales a month since January) and Sonet (up 34.5% this year), plus buzz around new models like Carens Clavis and the Syros EV.

The Syros EV especially grabbed attention with its claimed range of over 500km.

As Atul Sood, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Kia India, put it, these numbers reflect continued customer confidence.