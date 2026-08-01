Kia India posts 27.4% July sales growth, 192k units Jan-Jul
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Kia India hit a new milestone in July 2026, delivering 28,200 cars to dealers, a big 27.4% jump from last July.
From January to July, they moved nearly 192,000 units, up almost 17% compared to last year.
Kia Seltos and Sonet drive growth
Kia's surge is thanks to favorites like the Seltos (averaging over 10,000 sales a month since January) and Sonet (up 34.5% this year), plus buzz around new models like Carens Clavis and the Syros EV.
The Syros EV especially grabbed attention with its claimed range of over 500km.
As Atul Sood, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Kia India, put it, these numbers reflect continued customer confidence.