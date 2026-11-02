Kia India posts record October 2026 sales of 33,462 cars

The Seltos and Sonet were big hits again, with the Seltos alone selling over 13,000 units.

CNG versions of the Carens and Carens Clavis made up nearly 10% of total sales, showing more buyers are into alternative fuels.

Kia also hit its highest-ever electric vehicle sales in October 2026, up 31%, thanks to models like the Syros EV and Carens Clavis EV and its Assured Buyback Programme.