Kia India posts record October 2026 sales of 33,462 cars
Auto
Kia India just set a new monthly sales record, moving 33,462 cars in October 2026, a 13.22% jump from last year and even higher than its September numbers.
The brand's steady growth shows no signs of slowing down.
Kia EV sales up 31%
The Seltos and Sonet were big hits again, with the Seltos alone selling over 13,000 units.
CNG versions of the Carens and Carens Clavis made up nearly 10% of total sales, showing more buyers are into alternative fuels.
Kia also hit its highest-ever electric vehicle sales in October 2026, up 31%, thanks to models like the Syros EV and Carens Clavis EV and its Assured Buyback Programme.