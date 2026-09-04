Kia India readies models for E20 amid cleaner mobility shift

Saikiran Kuppili, Head of Project Management, R&D, Kia India, says they want to be prepared whenever the market moves in that direction.

While flexible-fuel tech might seem ahead of its time right now, Kia is making sure it's ready to go.

Alongside this, they're focusing on battery management, thermal performance, and charging capability for EVs, and continuing to develop CNG offerings supported by running-cost economics and the expansion of refueling infrastructure, so whatever the future brings, Kia drivers will have greener choices.