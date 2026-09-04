Kia India readies models for E20 amid cleaner mobility shift
Kia India is prepping its cars to run on E20, a higher-ethanol blended fuel that's part of India's transition to cleaner mobility.
This move isn't just about one type of engine: Kia's planning to offer more options, so drivers can pick from hybrids, CNG, or even electric vehicles as the market changes.
Saikiran Kuppili: Kia readies green options
Saikiran Kuppili, Head of Project Management, R&D, Kia India, says they want to be prepared whenever the market moves in that direction.
While flexible-fuel tech might seem ahead of its time right now, Kia is making sure it's ready to go.
Alongside this, they're focusing on battery management, thermal performance, and charging capability for EVs, and continuing to develop CNG offerings supported by running-cost economics and the expansion of refueling infrastructure, so whatever the future brings, Kia drivers will have greener choices.