Kia India registers 10% YoY growth in February
Kia India just had its best February ever, selling 27,610 cars—a solid 10% jump from last year.
This follows another strong month in January, marking two months in a row of double-digit growth for the brand.
Kia's lineup of cars
Kia's lineup is clearly clicking with buyers. The updated Seltos is turning heads with its fresh look and safety features.
The Sonet keeps leading the compact SUV pack, while Carens Clavis wins over families looking for space and comfort.
Electric fans are loving the Clavis EV, and the Carnival remains a go-to for those wanting a luxury MPV experience.
Kia has 849 touchpoints across 382 cities
With 849 touchpoints across 382 cities (including pre-owned outlets), Kia has made itself easy to reach.
Atul Sood, Kia India's Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, credits their success to "reflect rising consumer trust."