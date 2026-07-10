Kia India starts Sorento pre-bookings with ₹25,000 token before launch

Flagship Sorento expected ₹40L-₹50L in India

The Sorento is set to be Kia's flagship ICE-powered SUV in India and will go up against rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tyron.

Expected to cost between ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), it stands out with flexible seating options: five, six, or seven seats.

Under the hood is a 1.6-liter strong-hybrid turbo-petrol engine (the UK-spec Sorento produces 238hp/380 Nm) paired with a 6-speed auto gearbox.

Inside, you get dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, level 2 ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera, all wrapped up in Kia's signature bold design.