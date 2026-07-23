Kia launches Syros EV in India priced from ₹13.49L
Kia just rolled out the Syros EV, its most affordable electric car yet, priced from ₹13.49 lakh.
It claims an impressive 526km range (ARAI-certified) and offers perks like an 80% assured buyback after three years and a 15-year unlimited-kilometre battery warranty for the first owner.
Bookings are open now, with deliveries kicking off July 30 across India.
Kia Syros battery options 39-minute charge
You get two options: a standard model with a 42 kWh battery or an extended range version with 51.4 kWh (priced at ₹16.99 lakh).
Fast charging gets you from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes. There's also a Battery-as-a-Service plan that drops your upfront cost to ₹7.99 lakh: you just pay per kilometer for battery use.
Inside, you'll find ventilated seats, triple displays, and plenty of safety tech like six airbags and advanced driver assistance features, all aimed at making EV ownership more accessible and hassle-free.