Kia launches Syros EV in India priced from ₹13.49L

Kia just rolled out the Syros EV, its most affordable electric car yet, priced from ₹13.49 lakh.

It claims an impressive 526km range (ARAI-certified) and offers perks like an 80% assured buyback after three years and a 15-year unlimited-kilometre battery warranty for the first owner.

Bookings are open now, with deliveries kicking off July 30 across India.