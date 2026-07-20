Kia opens Syros EV pre-bookings at ₹25,000 in India

Kia just dropped its new electric SUV, the Syros EV, and pre-bookings are now live for ₹25,000.

The launch is expected to happen this month, but prices will be announced closer to delivery.

You can pick between two battery options: 51.4 kWh (up to 526km range) or 42 kWh (up to 443km range), so there's a fit for different needs.