Kia opens Syros EV pre-bookings at ₹25,000 in India
Kia just dropped its new electric SUV, the Syros EV, and pre-bookings are now live for ₹25,000.
The launch is expected to happen this month, but prices will be announced closer to delivery.
You can pick between two battery options: 51.4 kWh (up to 526km range) or 42 kWh (up to 443km range), so there's a fit for different needs.
Syros warranty up to 15 years
The bigger battery version packs a punch with 171hp and does 0-100km/h in just 8.1 seconds. Fast charging gets you from 10% to 80% in only 39 minutes.
Inside, you get a massive panoramic display, Level 2 ADAS for smarter driving, and access to over 20,300 charging points across India.
Kia's offering perks like a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty (up to 15 years), buyback options, and flexible Battery-as-a-Service plans, making ownership pretty stress-free.