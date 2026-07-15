Kia opens unofficial Syros EV bookings ahead of 15L-20L launch
Kia is about to drop the Syros EV, aiming to make electric SUVs more accessible with prices between ₹15 to ₹20 lakh.
Launching later this month, the Syros EV is already open for unofficial bookings at ₹25,000.
Fresh spy shots show off its ready-for-the-road look.
Kia Syros boxy exterior and ranges
The Syros EV sticks with its familiar boxy style but adds a closed grille, new bumper, and a front charging port.
Inside, you get dual screens, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and paddle shifters for regenerative braking.
There are two battery options (one promises up to 420km range and the other up to 520km), so road trips are definitely on the cards.
Kia Syros buyback possible, battery warranties
Kia is expected to offer extended battery warranties (up to 15 years or a lifetime) and may roll out a buyback program too.
That means extra peace of mind if you're thinking about switching to electric.