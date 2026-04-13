Kia plans 10 new models, targets 410,000 annual India sales
Auto
Kia is gearing up to bring hybrid cars to India by 2030, aiming for a big push with 10 new models, eight of them electrified.
The company has set its sights on selling 410,000 vehicles a year and wants to grab a solid 7.6% share of the Indian market.
Kia to add 800 dealerships nationwide
The Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Hybrid are both set for India, with engines tweaked for local needs.
Kia's also jumping into the subcompact electric SUV game with the Syros EV in 2026 (think competition for Tata Punch EV and MG Windsor EV).
To make all this happen smoothly, Kia plans to expand its dealership network to 800 locations across the country by 2030.