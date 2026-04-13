Kia plans 10 new models, targets 410,000 annual India sales

Kia to add 800 dealerships nationwide

The Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Hybrid are both set for India, with engines tweaked for local needs.

Kia's also jumping into the subcompact electric SUV game with the Syros EV in 2026 (think competition for Tata Punch EV and MG Windsor EV).

To make all this happen smoothly, Kia plans to expand its dealership network to 800 locations across the country by 2030.