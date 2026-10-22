Kia raises Sonet prices, HTE ₹7.44L GTX+ ₹13.84L ex-showroom

Despite costing more, the Sonet packs in a lot: think a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, digital cluster, ambient lighting, and even a Level 1 ADAS suite as part of its safety and driver-assistance equipment.

Plus, you can choose from three engine options, including turbo-petrol and diesel, with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

So even with the higher price tag, it stays loaded and competitive among compact SUVs.