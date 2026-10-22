Kia raises Sonet prices, HTE ₹7.44L GTX+ ₹13.84L ex-showroom
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Kia has just raised prices on the Sonet SUV, with hikes between ₹4,000 and ₹9,000 depending on the variant.
The base HTE petrol manual now starts at ₹7.44 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end GTX+ turbo DCT goes up to ₹13.84 lakh.
Sonet retains features and 3 engines
Despite costing more, the Sonet packs in a lot: think a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, digital cluster, ambient lighting, and even a Level 1 ADAS suite as part of its safety and driver-assistance equipment.
Plus, you can choose from three engine options, including turbo-petrol and diesel, with both manual and automatic gearboxes.
So even with the higher price tag, it stays loaded and competitive among compact SUVs.