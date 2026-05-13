Kia Seltos hybrid spied near Pune ahead of India launch

Seltos strong hybrid ₹1L premium

The test mule appears to have an underfloor structure that suggests a possible high-voltage battery pack and uses Kia-Hyundai's strong hybrid tech: a 1.5-liter gasoline engine teamed with an electric motor and an automatic gearbox.

It'll recharge itself while driving (thanks to regenerative braking) and might even run on pure electric power at low speeds.

Expect it to cost about ₹1 lakh more than regular gasoline versions, targeting buyers who want better fuel efficiency.

The launch is expected in 2027.