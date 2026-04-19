Kia Sorento Hybrid 3-row SUV spotted testing on Indian highways

Expected Anantapur plant assembly, estimated ₹30L-40L

The Sorento stands out with its bold, boxy design and big alloy wheels, definitely hard to miss.

Unlike the Carnival, which was imported in parts, this one is expected to be built locally at Kia's Anantapur plant.

That should help keep prices in check (think ₹30-40 lakh), making it a strong rival for models like the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Plus, with a hybrid engine likely on offer, Kia seems serious about giving Indian drivers more fuel-efficient premium options.