Kia Sorento Hybrid 3-row SUV spotted testing on Indian highways
Kia's Sorento Hybrid has been spotted testing on Indian highways, hinting that the premium three-row SUV could launch here by late 2026.
The camouflaged test car confirms it's the Sorento, and seeing it out on real roads shows Kia is moving fast to get it ready for Indian buyers.
Expected Anantapur plant assembly, estimated ₹30L-40L
The Sorento stands out with its bold, boxy design and big alloy wheels, definitely hard to miss.
Unlike the Carnival, which was imported in parts, this one is expected to be built locally at Kia's Anantapur plant.
That should help keep prices in check (think ₹30-40 lakh), making it a strong rival for models like the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Plus, with a hybrid engine likely on offer, Kia seems serious about giving Indian drivers more fuel-efficient premium options.