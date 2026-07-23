Kia Syros EV, with 526km range, debuts at ₹13.5L
What's the story
Kia India has launched its second most affordable electric vehicle (EV), the Syros EV, at a starting price of ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes with two battery options: a 42kWh variant and an extended range 51.4kWh version. Bookings for the new model are now open and sales will start across all Kia dealerships from July 30 onward.
Market impact
Segment-leading range of up to 526km
The Syros EV is Kia's second mass-market electric car after the Carens Clavis EV. It promises a segment-leading range of up to 526km on a single charge, making it an attractive option for Indian consumers.
The company has also introduced an industry-first assured buyback program with up to 80% resale value after three years for customers buying the Syros EV within 60 days of launch.
Ownership benefits
Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program introduced
Kia is offering flexible three- and four-year ownership plans with annual mileage options for the Syros EV.
The company has also introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, letting customers buy the car without owning the battery.
Prices start at ₹7.99 lakh under this scheme, with battery usage charged at ₹3.3 per kilometer through a separate financing model.
Warranty details
15-year battery warranty for 1st owner
Kia is also offering a 15-year unlimited-kilometer high-voltage battery warranty for the first owner of the Syros EV. For subsequent owners, battery coverage extends to eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometers, whichever comes first.
Customers can also opt for the new My Convenience e-Plus package that combines scheduled maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance into one plan.
Performance specs
Most powerful model in its segment
The Syros EV packs an electric motor that churns out a 171hp, making it the most powerful model in its segment, according to Kia.
The Extended Range variant can go from 0-100km/h in just 8.1 seconds.
It also supports 100kW DC fast charging, enabling the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes.
Design highlights
Features a massive 30-inch Trinity Panoramic display
The Syros EV sports a unique front fascia with Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, Star Map LED daytime running lamps, Kia's Digital Tiger Face, LED fog lamps, and a closed-off EV grille.
Inside, it boasts a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display that combines dual 12.3-inch screens with a dedicated 5-inch climate control display.
Buyers also get Kia Connect 2.0 with over 95 connected car functions and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support.