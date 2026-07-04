Kia teases HEV and BEV for India with spy shots
Kia just dropped a teaser for two new electrified cars in India: a hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) and a battery-electric vehicle (BEV).
The teaser video, released on July 4, flashes "HEV" and "BEV" with the line, "The future is knocking. One clue. More than one possibility."
While Kia hasn't named the models yet, spy shots suggest we might see the Sorento Hybrid and Syros EV soon.
Kia posts over 24,500 June sales
Kia's hint comes right after a strong sales month: over 24,500 cars sold in June 2026, up 19% from last year.
The Sorento Hybrid is expected to be a self-charging premium SUV, while the Syros EV could land in the ₹12 to 18 lakh range to take on rivals like Tata Nexon EV.
Both launches are part of Kia's push to grow its green lineup as India shifts toward eco-friendly rides.