Kia teases HEV and BEV for India with spy shots

Kia posts over 24,500 June sales

Kia's hint comes right after a strong sales month: over 24,500 cars sold in June 2026, up 19% from last year.

The Sorento Hybrid is expected to be a self-charging premium SUV, while the Syros EV could land in the ₹12 to 18 lakh range to take on rivals like Tata Nexon EV.

Both launches are part of Kia's push to grow its green lineup as India shifts toward eco-friendly rides.