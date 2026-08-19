Kia to launch 8 electrified models in India by 2030
Auto
Kia has announced it's rolling out eight electrified models, including EVs and hybrids, in India by 2030.
Popular cars like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens will soon get hybrid versions, all part of Kia's push to boost sales and grab a bigger share of the Indian market.
Kia sold about 191,000 in India
Kia sold about 191,000 cars in India from January to July 2026, showing strong momentum.
The Sorento Hybrid arrives September 4, with the Carnival Hybrid following for the festive season. A CNG Carens is also dropping next month.
Looking ahead, hybrid Seltos lands in 2027, with Sonet and Carens hybrids by 2029, and there's even a locally-made small electric SUV planned for that year.