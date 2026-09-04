Kia unveils Carnival strong-hybrid for India at Sorento launch
Kia is bringing a strong-hybrid version of its Carnival MPV to India, with official specs just announced at the Sorento SUV launch.
The new hybrid will hit the market soon, pairing a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine with a beefed-up electric motor for more power.
Carnival gets 180hp turbo, 73.4hp electric
The Carnival hybrid combines a 180-hp turbo-petrol engine and an upgraded electric motor making 73.4hp, the latter more powerful than what you get in the Sorento.
Expect smooth drives with a likely 6-speed automatic transmission, plus optional all-wheel drive on higher trims.
Carnival hybrid offers greener, performance retained
Right now, the Indian Carnival runs on diesel only.
This new hybrid gives buyers a greener option without losing out on performance, perfect if you want something efficient but still fun to drive.
It also means Kia's lineup is getting fresher and more future-ready for anyone eyeing an upgrade.