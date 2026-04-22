Kia unveils Vision Meta Turismo concept at Milan Design Week

Meta Turismo cabin with joystick shifter

The Meta Turismo's look is all about Kia's "Opposites United" vibe: think clean lines, geometric arches, and a lounge-inspired cabin that nods to 1960s grand tourers.

Inside, drivers get a minimalist zone with lightweight materials and analog-inspired controls, like a joystick shifter.

Passengers can chill with comfy seating and an augmented-reality 3-D heads-up display. Plus, the steering wheel switches modes (Speedster, Dreamer, Gamer), so you can pick your driving style or even enjoy immersive stationary experiences.