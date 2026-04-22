Kia unveils Vision Meta Turismo concept at Milan Design Week
Kia just showed off its Vision Meta Turismo concept at Milan Design Week, giving us a peek at where its electric cars are headed.
First showcased during Kia's 80th anniversary in Korea last year, this ride mixes classic car style with bold electric features, focusing on dynamic driving and digital experiences.
Meta Turismo cabin with joystick shifter
The Meta Turismo's look is all about Kia's "Opposites United" vibe: think clean lines, geometric arches, and a lounge-inspired cabin that nods to 1960s grand tourers.
Inside, drivers get a minimalist zone with lightweight materials and analog-inspired controls, like a joystick shifter.
Passengers can chill with comfy seating and an augmented-reality 3-D heads-up display. Plus, the steering wheel switches modes (Speedster, Dreamer, Gamer), so you can pick your driving style or even enjoy immersive stationary experiences.