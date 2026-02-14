Kia's electric van can now turn into a campsite

The VanLab kit adds a double bed, induction cooktop, and more

You get benches that flip into a double bed, slide-out seating, an adjustable table, drawers, a counter with an induction cooktop, and even a fridge—all powered by the van's 220V V2L system.

The PV5 still seats five and fits 3,615L of cargo.

Plus: it packs 161hp and can go up to 358km on one charge.