Kia's electric van can now turn into a campsite
Kia just dropped the VanLab kit for its PV5 electric van, letting you turn your ride into a cozy campsite in minutes (yep, all you need is a screwdriver).
Made with help from Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley, it's available now in South Korea and coming soon to Japan, Europe, and the UK.
The VanLab kit adds a double bed, induction cooktop, and more
You get benches that flip into a double bed, slide-out seating, an adjustable table, drawers, a counter with an induction cooktop, and even a fridge—all powered by the van's 220V V2L system.
The PV5 still seats five and fits 3,615L of cargo.
Plus: it packs 161hp and can go up to 358km on one charge.
The VanLab kit costs around $2,000
The early-bird price for the VanLab kit is ₩2.99 million (about $2,075), while the PV5 itself starts at ₩47.8 million (around $33k).
It's more affordable than rivals like Volkswagen ID. Buzz—and doubles as both family hauler and adventure van.