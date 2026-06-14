Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets production quarter-mile record in Sweden

Jesko Absolut gets over-the-air updates

This hypercar is the first ever to cross 300km/h in under a quarter-mile, and it did it on an unprepped track, showing off some serious engineering skills.

CEO Christian von Koenigsegg says updated software helped make this happen, and the software tweaks will be rolled out via over-the-air updates.

Powered by a beastly 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with up to 1,600hp and a nine-speed Light Speed Transmission, the Jesko Absolut can rocket from 0-400km/h in just over 25 seconds, setting new standards for what's possible in hypercars.