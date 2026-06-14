Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets production quarter-mile record in Sweden
Koenigsegg's Jesko Absolut just smashed speed records in Sweden, making it the fastest production hypercar over a quarter-mile.
On June 6, Sweden's National Day, test driver Markus Lundh hit a quarter-mile in 8.54 seconds at 305km/h and set a half-mile record with 12.76 seconds at 373km/h.
Pretty wild for a car you can actually buy.
Jesko Absolut gets over-the-air updates
This hypercar is the first ever to cross 300km/h in under a quarter-mile, and it did it on an unprepped track, showing off some serious engineering skills.
CEO Christian von Koenigsegg says updated software helped make this happen, and the software tweaks will be rolled out via over-the-air updates.
Powered by a beastly 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with up to 1,600hp and a nine-speed Light Speed Transmission, the Jesko Absolut can rocket from 0-400km/h in just over 25 seconds, setting new standards for what's possible in hypercars.