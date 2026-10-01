Koenigsegg recalls 7 CC850s in US offers software update
Koenigsegg is recalling all seven of its ultra-rare CC850 hypercars in the US after a parking brake defect was found in the 2025-2026 models.
The issue? The electronic brake might not always engage, so the car could roll away; definitely not ideal for a car this exclusive.
Owners will get a free software update to fix it; no trip to the shop is required.
Koenigsegg offers installable fix after rollaway
The recall kicked off after an owner reported their CC850 rolled away even though the owner put the car into reverse with the engine running and attempted to use the parking brake.
Koenigsegg acted fast, offering a software fix that owners can install themselves or get at a dealership.
It's another example of how even high-end brands have to stay on top of safety, and Koenigsegg seems determined to keep its drivers happy and safe.