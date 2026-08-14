Koenigsegg unveils CCGT1 street-legal limited to 70, up to 1,600hp
Koenigsegg just revealed the CCGT1, a street-legal beast inspired by its endurance racing project. Only 70 will be made, so it's seriously exclusive.
Under the hood is a twin-turbo V8 pumping out up to 1,600hp (if you fill it with E85).
The nine-speed Light Speed Transmission and new Sequential Shift system promise lightning-fast gear changes for both road and track.
CCGT1 retains only doors and roof
The CCGT1 keeps only the doors and roof from its predecessor, with fresh aerodynamics like an active rear wing that helps stick it to the road.
Inside, you get motorsport touches: carbon-fiber seats, a Chronocluster dashboard, and a sequential shifter. Plus, Koenigsegg debuts Ghost Fibre material for extra style points.
CCGT1 4-mode selector and racing package
If you're into track days, there's an optional package with racing seats and fire suppression gear.
The four-mode selector lets you switch between Auto, Sequential, Manual, or Reverse, so whether you're cruising or chasing lap times, this car adapts.