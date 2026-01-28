KTM 390 Adventure R launched in India: Price, features, more
KTM just dropped the 390 Adventure R in India at ₹3.78 lakh—making it more affordable than the standard version.
You can book it now for a refundable ₹1,999.
With bold white-orange graphics and an orange trellis frame, this one's clearly built for off-road fans.
Specs at a glance:
The 390 Adventure R packs upgraded WP Apex suspension with 230mm travel at both ends (better than the regular model), plus spoked wheels—21-inch front and 18-inch rear (the rear is larger than the regular model's 17-inch)—with tubed Mitas Enduro Trail tires.
It's got an 870mm seat height, serious ground clearance of 272mm, a 14-liter tank, and weighs in at 176kg fully fueled.
Why consider it?
Under the hood is a punchy 398.7cc engine putting out up to 45hp and 39Nm torque.
You get a six-speed gearbox with quickshifter, ride-by-wire tech, cornering ABS, traction control, and Off-road mode—all handy for adventure rides.
Plus, those tube-type wheels help keep costs down.
If you're looking to level up your off-road game without breaking the bank, this KTM is worth a look.