KTM 790 Duke returns for 2027 with 105hp
Auto
The KTM 790 Duke is making a comeback for 2027, bringing a fresh look and some smart upgrades.
It now sports a lighter cast-aluminum subframe, improved comfort with new handlebars and footpegs, and an 799 cc engine pushing out up to 105hp (or 95hp in Europe).
Basically, it's leaner, meaner, and more rider-friendly.
KTM 790 Duke sheds 2.0kg
Weight is down by about 2.0kg thanks to a sleeker exhaust and trimmed bodywork.
The bike gets adjustable WP APEX suspension for smoother rides and an upgraded in-house braking system.
There's also a redesigned fuel tank, floating LED headlight, and a crisp 5-inch TFT dashboard: No annoying paywalls for features.
You can grab the new 790 Duke worldwide from late July for $9,799, in orange or black.