KTM 790 Duke returns for 2027 with 105hp

KTM 790 Duke sheds 2.0kg

Weight is down by about 2.0kg thanks to a sleeker exhaust and trimmed bodywork.

The bike gets adjustable WP APEX suspension for smoother rides and an upgraded in-house braking system.

There's also a redesigned fuel tank, floating LED headlight, and a crisp 5-inch TFT dashboard: No annoying paywalls for features.

You can grab the new 790 Duke worldwide from late July for $9,799, in orange or black.