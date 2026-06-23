KTM commits to MotoGP through 2031 amid Bajaj takeover
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KTM is sticking around in MotoGP until 2031, even after a tough financial crisis back in 2025 that led Bajaj to take over most of the company.
There were talks about cutting back on racing, but KTM has made it clear they are committed for the long haul.
MotoGP manufacturers agree 2027-2031 framework deal
For the first time ever, all five MotoGP manufacturers, KTM, Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, and Aprilia, have agreed to a single framework deal covering 2027-2031.
KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister called it a move for "continuity and reliability," saying it will help push the championship forward.
Even with star rider Pedro Acosta leaving for Ducati soon, KTM is busy testing its new 850cc platform to stay competitive.