KTM debuts X-Bow Arrow side-by-side with Audi 2.0-liter turbo

KTM just dropped the X-Bow Arrow, its first side-by-side off-road vehicle with an Audi-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter engine.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, and you can reserve yours starting November 17.

The standard model starts at $59,800, while a limited-edition launch model targets up to 330hp for those craving extra punch.