KTM debuts X-Bow Arrow side-by-side with Audi 2.0-liter turbo
KTM just dropped the X-Bow Arrow, its first side-by-side off-road vehicle with an Audi-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter engine.
Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, and you can reserve yours starting November 17.
The standard model starts at $59,800, while a limited-edition launch model targets up to 330hp for those craving extra punch.
X-Bow Arrow chromoly chassis and suspension
Blending sports-car engineering with serious rally-raid durability, the X-Bow Arrow features a tough chromoly steel chassis and double-wishbone suspension, so it's ready for rough terrain.
Dakar Rally experts helped design it, adding Sabelt seats and a hydraulic fly-off handbrake in the special edition.
Only 500 Black Limited Edition units will be made (priced from $98,600), with deliveries expected by late 2027.