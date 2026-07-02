KTM ends demo mode, offers optional tech and track packs
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KTM is finally retiring its much-criticized Demo Mode, the feature that let riders try out cool tech like Quickshifter+, Cruise Control, and Rally Mode for the first 1,500km, but then locked them behind a paywall.
Going forward, certain electronic features will be available as optional Tech or Track Packs you can buy up front if you want them, no more surprise fees after your test ride.
Rider backlash ends KTM demo mode
Riders weren't happy about paying extra to unlock features already built into their bikes.
The backlash pushed KTM to rethink things and drop Demo Mode from future models.
KTM is clearly working hard to win back trust and make ownership simpler for everyone.