KTM India launches 350cc Duke and Adventure under 18% GST

Duke WP suspension, Adventure adjustable suspension

The Duke 350 keeps its sporty look with WP suspension and a Bluetooth-ready TFT display, while the Adventure model is tuned for off-road fun with adjustable suspension.

KTM's move comes after new GST rules that took effect in 2025, making bigger bikes pricier, so these models are set to be popular picks, especially as more brands shift focus to smaller engines in India.