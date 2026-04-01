KTM India launches 350cc Duke and Adventure under 18% GST
Auto
KTM India just dropped its new 350-cc Duke and Adventure bikes, both running a slightly downsized 349-cc engine.
This tweak means they now fall under the lower 18% GST bracket, making them more wallet-friendly: Duke 350 is priced at ₹2,77,268 and Adventure at ₹2,80,905 (ex-showroom).
Both models will be sold alongside the existing 390-cc versions.
Duke WP suspension, Adventure adjustable suspension
The Duke 350 keeps its sporty look with WP suspension and a Bluetooth-ready TFT display, while the Adventure model is tuned for off-road fun with adjustable suspension.
KTM's move comes after new GST rules that took effect in 2025, making bigger bikes pricier, so these models are set to be popular picks, especially as more brands shift focus to smaller engines in India.