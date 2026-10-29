KTM launches refreshed 200 Duke in India with ride-by-wire, quickshifter
Auto
KTM just dropped the refreshed 200 Duke in India, starting at ₹2,07,140 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The big highlights? It now packs a ride-by-wire throttle and a bidirectional quickshifter for smooth, clutch-free gear shifts.
Plus, you get traction control and two riding modes: Street for everyday rides and Rain for those slippery days.
KTM 200 Duke gets Crawl Assist
Handling city traffic should be easier thanks to the new Crawl Assist feature.
Power stays strong at 25hp, paired with sturdy 43mm WP front forks and a chunky rear tire for better grip.
Braking is solid too with a large 320mm front rotor.
Style-wise, KTM has added two fresh color options: all-black Liquid Carbon and sleek Slate Grey.