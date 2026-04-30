KTM unveils 2027 450 Rally Replica and Luciano Benavides edition
KTM just revealed its 2027 450 Rally Replica, a super limited-edition bike inspired by its Dakar-winning machines.
With just over 100 units up for grabs, this model celebrates KTM's rally dominance (four Dakar wins since 2020).
There is also a special Luciano Benavides Factory Edition, limited to eight bikes, honoring his big win at the 2026 Dakar.
KTM rally-ready 449.4cc engine 35L fuel
The Rally Replica packs a race-ready 449.4cc engine with a six-speed gearbox and premium bits like a titanium Akrapovic exhaust and precision frame for serious off-road action.
You get fully adjustable WP suspension, massive fuel capacity (35-liter across three tanks), and features built for endurance rides.
The Luciano Benavides edition stands out with factory carbon parts, Red Bull KTM livery, and an exclusive numbered badge, plus buyers score VIP access to the 2026 KTM Adventure Rally.