KTM unveils 2027 450 Rally Replica and Luciano Benavides edition

KTM rally-ready 449.4cc engine 35L fuel

The Rally Replica packs a race-ready 449.4cc engine with a six-speed gearbox and premium bits like a titanium Akrapovic exhaust and precision frame for serious off-road action.

You get fully adjustable WP suspension, massive fuel capacity (35-liter across three tanks), and features built for endurance rides.

The Luciano Benavides edition stands out with factory carbon parts, Red Bull KTM livery, and an exclusive numbered badge, plus buyers score VIP access to the 2026 KTM Adventure Rally.