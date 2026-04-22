KTM unveils racetrack-only 1390 Super Duke RR Track, 100 units
Auto
KTM just revealed its wildest production bike yet: the 1390 Super Duke RR Track.
Only 100 of these are being made worldwide, and they're built just for the racetrack.
It's stripped down, weighs only 177kg (that's 20kg lighter than the standard), and was built at KTM's Mattighofen facility.
V-twin 196hp with race components
This beast packs a V-twin engine pushing out 196hp (or up to 202hp with ram-air!), giving it a crazy power-to-weight ratio over 1-to-1.
It's loaded with carbon-fiber parts, forged magnesium wheels, MotoGP-level suspension, top-tier Brembo brakes, and slick racing tires.
The single-seat, track-focused electronics, and customizable ride modes make it all about performance, and it's truly for those who want something exclusive on the circuit.