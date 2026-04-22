KTM unveils racetrack-only 1390 Super Duke RR Track, 100 units

V-twin 196hp with race components

This beast packs a V-twin engine pushing out 196hp (or up to 202hp with ram-air!), giving it a crazy power-to-weight ratio over 1-to-1.

It's loaded with carbon-fiber parts, forged magnesium wheels, MotoGP-level suspension, top-tier Brembo brakes, and slick racing tires.

The single-seat, track-focused electronics, and customizable ride modes make it all about performance, and it's truly for those who want something exclusive on the circuit.