KTM unveils redesigned 2027 790 Duke with sharper muscular styling

Engine 799 cc retained suspension upgraded

The engine stays the same, 799 cc parallel-twin, Euro 5+ compliant, with up to 105hp (or 95hp for A2 license holders).

Suspension gets an upgrade with adjustable forks and shocks for smoother rides.

Braking is improved thanks to new WP radial brakes and a steering damper.

Plus, rider comfort steps up with tweaked handlebars, repositioned footpegs, and a new seat.