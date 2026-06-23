KTM unveils redesigned 2027 790 Duke with sharper muscular styling
KTM just unveiled the 2027 790 Duke, and it's got some serious new features.
The bike now rocks a sharper look inspired by the bigger Dukes, including a fresh LED headlamp, sleeker body panels, and a redesigned fuel tank for better aerodynamics.
It's still compact but definitely more muscular.
Engine 799 cc retained suspension upgraded
The engine stays the same, 799 cc parallel-twin, Euro 5+ compliant, with up to 105hp (or 95hp for A2 license holders).
Suspension gets an upgrade with adjustable forks and shocks for smoother rides.
Braking is improved thanks to new WP radial brakes and a steering damper.
Plus, rider comfort steps up with tweaked handlebars, repositioned footpegs, and a new seat.
Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires electronics
You'll find Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires for extra grip and upgraded electronics for better handling.
The bike also features updated electronic and control systems.