KTM's next-gen 790 Adventure spotted testing retains 799 cc engine
Auto
KTM's next-gen 790 Adventure has been spotted on test rides, showing off a slimmer look and fresh bodywork.
It keeps the familiar 799 cc parallel-twin engine (expect around 93.7hp and 87 Nm), paired with a six-speed gearbox and bidirectional quickshifter for easy shifting.
Prototype gains new styling and electronics
The prototype features a compact LED headlamp with sharp DRLs, a taller windshield for better wind protection, an updated fuel tank, new side panels, and a single-piece seat.
On the tech side, it's set to get WP Apex suspension, new WP brake calipers, a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, navigation, music controls, multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and an off-road ABS mode, though KTM might drop the Demo Mode from the current model.