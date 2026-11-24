L.A. Auto Show 2026 pairs vintage vans with futuristic concepts
The 2026 L.A. Auto Show is serving up a fun mix of old-school classics and next-gen cars at the convention center.
Visitors are first greeted by a display from the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and just behind that sits a line of vintage VW Transporter vans from the personal collection of comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.
Inside, highlights include Acura's futuristic NEXERA Vision concept and a peek inside the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport.
Genesis and Hyundai show hybrids
Genesis and Hyundai are rolling out new hybrid models like the GV80 Hybrid, G80 Hybrid, and Elantra Hybrid.
If you're into hands-on stuff, Jeep has an off-road track, Ford's got a Bronco ride-along plus a virtual batting cage, and Subaru is showing off new Outbacks while helping local animal shelters with pet adoptions.
Volkswagen fans can check out the Atlas Cross Sport and sporty Jetta GLI too.