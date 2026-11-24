The 2026 L.A. Auto Show is serving up a fun mix of old-school classics and next-gen cars at the convention center.

Visitors are first greeted by a display from the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and just behind that sits a line of vintage VW Transporter vans from the personal collection of comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

Inside, highlights include Acura's futuristic NEXERA Vision concept and a peek inside the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport.