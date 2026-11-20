Lamborghini lets Apple Vision Pro users explore Temerario Spyder 3D
Lamborghini is letting you check out its new Temerario Spyder in 3D using the Apple Vision Pro app.
You can explore the car's retractable hardtop, play around with its 4 driving modes, and get a close look at all the details: no showroom visit needed.
The car was unveiled in Los Angeles this October, and the first cars hit the road in spring 2027.
Temerario Spyder hybrid starts at $390,900
The app gives you a detailed tour of what makes the Spyder tick, from its fold-away roof to its powerful hybrid setup: a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine plus 3 electric motors for a total of 920 CV.
Starting at $390,900, it's not exactly pocket change, but this virtual experience is part of Lamborghini's push to make high-end cars more interactive and accessible before they even arrive at dealerships.