Lamborghini marks 25 years in Japan with samurai-inspired Revuelto Impavido
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Lamborghini is celebrating 25 years in Japan with the Revuelto Impavido, a super limited-edition ride (only 25 exist!) inspired by samurai armor.
The car stands out with sharp, katana-like lines and gold details that nod to traditional Japanese design.
Plus, it's seriously powerful, rocking a hybrid V-12 engine that delivers a wild 1,001hp.
Revuelto Impavido finishes include Sanada red
Each Revuelto Impavido can be customized in one of four special finishes, two glossy and two matte, in jade-green or red, with the red tied to the historic Sanada clan.
It's a cool example of Lamborghini blending high performance with cultural respect and unique style for collectors who want something truly special.