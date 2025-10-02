Next Article
Lamborghini plans more off-road supercars after record-breaking 2024
Auto
Lamborghini is gearing up to launch more off-road supercars after a record-breaking 2024, in which they delivered 10,687 cars—their best year yet.
Riding high on the buzz from the Huracan Sterrato, the brand wants to bring even more adventure-ready models into its lineup.
Revuelto could get an off-road version
Federico Foschini, Lamborghini's sales and marketing chief, hinted that we could see off-road versions of models such as the Revuelto.
The company's also working on hybrid upgrades—including a plug-in hybrid Lanzador (instead of fully electric) by 2029 and a new Urus SUV—showing they're serious about mixing performance with sustainability.