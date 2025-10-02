Lamborghini plans more off-road supercars after record-breaking 2024 Auto Oct 02, 2025

Lamborghini is gearing up to launch more off-road supercars after a record-breaking 2024, in which they delivered 10,687 cars—their best year yet.

Riding high on the buzz from the Huracan Sterrato, the brand wants to bring even more adventure-ready models into its lineup.