Lamborghini Revuelto SV expected late 2026 with 1,001hp hybrid V12
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Lamborghini's next big thing, the Revuelto SV, is expected to drop later in 2026.
It's an upgraded take on their hybrid supercar from 2024, packing a wild 1,001-horsepower V-12 hybrid engine.
The car will get a private preview this month and then likely go public at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.
Revuelto SV gets aero suspension tweaks
The Revuelto SV gets a serious performance boost with new high-downforce aero features, think fixed rear spoiler, sharper bumpers, and tweaked diffusers, all designed to help it grip better on the track.
Lamborghini is also fine-tuning the suspension for smoother handling. While power stays about the same, these upgrades should make it even more fun to drive.
More details are expected as we get closer to launch.