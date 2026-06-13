Lamborghini Revuelto SV expected late 2026 with 1,001hp hybrid V12

Revuelto SV gets aero suspension tweaks

The Revuelto SV gets a serious performance boost with new high-downforce aero features, think fixed rear spoiler, sharper bumpers, and tweaked diffusers, all designed to help it grip better on the track.

Lamborghini is also fine-tuning the suspension for smoother handling. While power stays about the same, these upgrades should make it even more fun to drive.

More details are expected as we get closer to launch.