Lamborghini Revuelto SV set for Monterey Car Week Aug 14

The Revuelto SV gets serious upgrades: a heavily revised bumper with new carbon-fiber elements, bigger front splitter, aggressive air intakes, and a fixed rear wing for better aerodynamics.

It rolls on lightweight carbon-fiber wheels and race-spec brakes that are expected to be part of the package, built for track action.

Underneath, it keeps the beastly 6.5-liter V-12 engine paired with three electric motors, but is expected to pack even more punch than the standard Revuelto.

Inside, the interior could feature lightweight materials like carbon fiber and Alcantara plus special SV branding.