Lamborghini Revuelto SV set for Monterey Car Week Aug 14
Lamborghini's new Revuelto SV is dropping on August 14, 2026, at Monterey Car Week.
As part of the legendary Super Veloce lineup, this supercar is all about pushing power and speed to the next level.
The reveal follows some buzz from fresh test mule photos showing off its performance at Germany's Hockenheimring.
Revuelto SV: track aero, 6.5L V-12
The Revuelto SV gets serious upgrades: a heavily revised bumper with new carbon-fiber elements, bigger front splitter, aggressive air intakes, and a fixed rear wing for better aerodynamics.
It rolls on lightweight carbon-fiber wheels and race-spec brakes that are expected to be part of the package, built for track action.
Underneath, it keeps the beastly 6.5-liter V-12 engine paired with three electric motors, but is expected to pack even more punch than the standard Revuelto.
Inside, the interior could feature lightweight materials like carbon fiber and Alcantara plus special SV branding.