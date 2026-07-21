Lamborghini's 'Ad Personam' Temerario twins are works of art
What's the story
Lamborghini has unveiled two bespoke Temerario models, inspired by the world of high fashion. The new "Temerario twins" were created in partnership with Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization department. The design changes give the cars a unique look, almost like moving works of art with lines accentuating their bodywork.
Design
Alleggerita package for even more striking look
The exterior of the customized Temerario twins features sculpting lines that highlight each body panel, showcasing the craftsmanship of Lamborghini's new entry-level model.
One of the Ad Personam models comes in a Grigio Crater Matt (matte gray) finish with Grigio Artis (silver) accents.
The other model is painted in Celeste Fedra (blue) with Bianco Phanes (chalk) accents and a matte Alleggerita package for an even more striking look.
Interior customization
Interiors take cues from Italian sartorial fashion
The interiors of the bespoke models are also heavily customized, taking cues from Italian sartorial fashion.
The door panels, rear wall, and headliner feature "Gessato" pinstriping inserts.
For the first time ever, Lamborghini has used wool in its cars, giving the "Gessato" stripe a black base with a silver pinstripe.
The blue Temerario opts for Corsa Tex by Dinamica instead of wool, while the second model maintains the discontinuous pinstriping look but with more technical fabric suited for spirited driving.
Powertrain
Both models stick to stock Temerario powertrain
Despite the extensive customizations, both Ad Personam models stick to the stock Temerario powertrain. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft and three electric motors to generate an impressive 907hp. Pricing details are not available.