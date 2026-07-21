Lamborghini's 'Ad Personam' Temerario twins are works of art

The exterior of the customized Temerario twins features sculpting lines that highlight each body panel, showcasing the craftsmanship of Lamborghini's new entry-level model.

One of the Ad Personam models comes in a Grigio Crater Matt (matte gray) finish with Grigio Artis (silver) accents.

The other model is painted in Celeste Fedra (blue) with Bianco Phanes (chalk) accents and a matte Alleggerita package for an even more striking look.