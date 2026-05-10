Lamborghini's most powerful convertible is limited to just 15 units

Lamborghini has unveiled its latest ultra-exclusive model, the Fenomeno Roadster, at the Lamborghini Arena 2026 in Imola. The supercar is limited to just 15 units. The design of the Fenomeno Roadster is similar to its hard-top counterpart with an aggressive look and a bold color scheme featuring blue, exposed carbon, and red highlights.

Performance It has a top speed of 340km/h The Fenomeno Roadster is based on the Lamborghini Revuelto and has a similar interior layout. It is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine with three electric motors, producing 1,065hp and 1,075Nm of torque. The supercar also features a larger 7kWh lithium-ion battery, giving it an electric range of 19.96km. It can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and has a top speed of 340km/h.

Design elements It pays homage to the iconic Miura Roadster The Fenomeno Roadster pays tribute to the 1968 Miura Roadster with its blue livery and red accents for Bologna. Despite being roofless, it is nearly as aerodynamic as its coupe sibling due to a redesigned windscreen with an integrated carbon spoiler. The supercar also has an active rear spoiler and massive diffuser for improved aerodynamics.

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Wheels The car comes with Bridgestone Potenza tires The Fenomeno Roadster features unique center-lock wheels and Bridgestone Potenza tires developed specifically for the model. It has manually adjustable shock absorbers to alter ground clearance. Although Lamborghini hasn't revealed the exact weight of the supercar, it is expected to be slightly heavier than its coupe counterpart due to additional chassis reinforcement.

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